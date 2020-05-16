- MOURNERS lined the streets for the funeral of a nurse and his parents who died within weeks of each other after contracting coronavirus.
- ZIMBABWEANS start an online petition to UK gvt to strip Sec for Infor Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana of his British citizenship and to deport his family.
- 'KUDAKWASHE, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's sons is involved in poaching of wildlife in Nyangambe in Save Valley Conservancy, a Chiredzi magistrate has been told'.
- ZIMBABWE CORONA VIRUS LOCKDOWN IS EXTENDED indefinetly, for review every two weeks.
- MATER DEI HOSPITAL is reopening as a COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre, Bulawayo’s only full equipped institution to handle coronavirus patients.
ZIMBABWE CORONA VIRUS LOCKDOWN IS EXTENDED indefinetly, for review every two weeks.
ZIMBABWE CORONA VIRUS LOCKDOWN IS EXTENDED indefinetly, for review every two weeks.