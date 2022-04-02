- AT LEAST FOUR (CCC) COUNCILLORS haunted by shoddy land deals face immediate suspension over alleged criminal abuse of office
- VP CHIWENGA'S EX-wife Marry Mubaiwa is awaiting right hand amputation, according to her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.
- ZIMBABWE NEWSPAPERS WO) Limited has, with immediate effect, increased cover prices for its various titles as indicated below;
- EX University of Zimbabwe (UZ) vice-chancellor Levy Nyagura trial for corruptly issuing Grace Mugabe a doctorate postponed to June 24.
- CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE (CCC) thwart attempts by Mwonzora led MDC–T supporters to seize (CCC) Bulawayo offices
NEWSPAPER WAS NEW PRICE
The Herald $110 $260
The Chronicle $100 $250
Sunday Mail $150 $350
Sunday News $110 $260
Manica Post $100 $200H-Metro $100 $200
Kwayedza $100 $200
