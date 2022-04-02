ZIMBABWE NEWSPAPERS WO) Limited has, with immediate effect, increased cover prices for its various titles as indicated below;

NEWSPAPER WAS NEW PRICE

The Herald $110 $260

The Chronicle $100 $250

Sunday Mail $150 $350

Sunday News $110 $260

Manica Post $100 $200H-Metro $100 $200

Kwayedza $100 $200

Source – the herald