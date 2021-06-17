3 member tribunal set up to investigate the suitability of Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Thompson James Mabhikwa for alleged misconduct, sexual harassment and possessing pornographic material

- A UK-BASED ZIMBABWEAN family is appealing for financial assistance for its 11 years old daughter who is battling a mystery illness that has left her blind in one eye and paralysed from the waist down.
- ZAMBIA’s founding President, (97) has died at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia.
- Bona Mugabe and husband Simbarashe Mutsahuni challenge the reduction of their 1 800-hectare Mazowe farm.
- PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has fired High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere for gross incompetence following recommendations by a tribunal, which he appointed to probe her suitability to continue in office.
3 member tribunal set up to investigate the suitability of Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Thompson James Mabhikwa who is being charged for alleged misconduct, sexual harassment and possessing pornographic material.
The tribunal is made up of Retired Justice Maphios Cheda, who has been appointed chairperson, Mr Chaka Mashoko and Mrs Phillipa Magnify Phillips as members, while Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabiza, is the secretary of the tribunal.
The tribunal follows a Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) investigation into the alleged love affair between Justice Mabhikwa and his assistant Ms Oratile Nare, which resulted in nudes of the judge being leaked and circulated on social media in February. Chronicle