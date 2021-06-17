3 member tribunal set up to investigate the suitability of Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Thompson James Mabhikwa for alleged misconduct, sexual harassment and possessing pornographic material

3 member tribunal set up to investigate the suitability of Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Thompson James Mabhikwa who is being charged for alleged misconduct, sexual harassment and possessing pornographic material.

The tribunal is made up of Retired Justice Maphios Cheda, who has been appointed chairperson, Mr Chaka Mashoko and Mrs Phillipa Magnify Phillips as members, while Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabiza, is the secretary of the tribunal.

The tribunal follows a Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) investigation into the alleged love affair between Justice Mabhikwa and his assistant Ms Oratile Nare, which resulted in nudes of the judge being leaked and circulated on social media in February. Chronicle