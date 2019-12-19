BREAKING NEWS: ARTICLE 1 HAS BEEN ADOPTED; THE US PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP has been impeached on Article 1-Abuse of Power and Article 11-Obstruction of Congress.

He is only the third ever American President in 230 year political history to be impeached. Unlike Clinton Impeachment, Donald Trump came across as showing no contrition and appearing obnoxious, a bully, Below is the vote tally issued by NANCY PELOSI announced the historic moment

Democratic-228

Independent-1

Total -230

Nay-197

In the past, several impeachment investigations and votes to impeach various US presidents by the House of Representatives, only three presidents in U.S. 230 year political history have been impeached by the House: Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 and Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998, while Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached in 1974 and so, Donald Trump becomes the third ever President to be impeached in 230 years of US political History.

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES have voted and the final tally by Nancy Pelosi, has again impeached Donald Trump on the second count of OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESS

This sets up a trial in the senate in which the President can be removed from office. Sibusiso Ngwenya

Photo-wsj