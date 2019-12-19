ZIMBABWE FACES CHRISTMAS WITHOUT FUEL because the National Assembly is still waiting for letters of credit (LCs) to be cleared by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) so that fuel at Harare’s Mabvuku and Msasa depots can be released for distribution nationwide, and this is only possible if the fuel is first paid for, because it is bonded,…HAPPY CHRISTMAS!

OPPOSITION party MDC leader Nelson Chamisa this week said his party is going to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power in the first five months of the year 2020 if dialogue fails to yield positive results while addressing thousands of MDC party supporters at Chisamba grounds in Mutare, where he said Zimbabwe should not always be in election mode.

“We can’t continue to say dialogue, dialogue for five years. We have a window period for this. We are giving dialogue a chance because we want to give peace a chance. If Emmerson Mnangagwa refuses dialogue, then we have the power of the people.”

Its almost two decades since the year 2000 when there was mass emigration by Zimbabweans fleeing Mugabe and Mnangagwa’s brutal regime and nothing has happened except that the military has cemented its hold on power and monopolisation of resources. If Chamisa is serious, then we as a nation must all accept that its either we unite and make this pay off or shut up and escort Mnangagwa’s militarised Zanu pf to yet another stolen election in 2023. We cannot expect Chamisa to come knocking at everyone’s door to join or present everything across the media otherwise we lose out on the element of surprise to the enemy against people’s progress. We need mass resistance and peaceful uprising and force Chamisa and the opposition leaders to step in take ownership and control of the people’s revolution and lead the nation to freedom.

Reading between the lines, you can’t expect anything as clear as this equivalent of smoke signals from the mountain. Chamisa has indicated to the people that now is the time to act, we need to peacefully fully shut down Zimbabwe, grind everything to a halt, mass stay away, make the nation ungovernable totally shut down Zimbabwe over the first 5 weeks of 2020 and stand our ground until the militarised Mnangagwa regime falls. Many will be away over the festive season holidays, simply stay there, follow the media and watch the developments. Chamisa cannot give a strongee signal than this as that would be playing into their hands. You can see that Vice President Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry is being tormented by the state and faces a potential life sentence in prison if convicted. Chamisa can easily face treason charges and a life sentence in prison if he clarified his hopes hence the hidden message in tgat Mnangagwa will fall within the first 5 weeks of 2020. We the people must not expect anything stronger than this for us to act,…wake up Zimbabwe!

Zimbabwe must accept that it is necessary to peacefully shut down the nation and grind everything to a halt, make it impossible for the illegitimate Mnagagwa regime to govern the state. Doctors and Nurses have already shown us that this is possible by staying away from work for close to 90 days. Civil servants such as teachers, nurses, doctors and others are critical in shutting down a government and we all need to unite and peacefully stay away from work. Its actually cheaper, a great saving to stay away from poorly paid or unpaid employment, stay at home and you will be safe. If we grind the nation to a halt, we would have forced the government’s hand as the army would have no choice but to unseat Mnangagwa and install another puppet regime or much needed transistionary government to restore civilian rule and lead the nation after ELECTORAL REFORMS to a credible free and fair election ,while working together with the people of Zimbabwe,

We have amassed great numbers in people seeking genuine reform, peace, democracy as indicated . Sibusiso Ngwenya