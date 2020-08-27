- CHAMISA who previously claimed that Tsvangirai was poisoned by Mugabe, now claims, Patson Dzamara, may have been poisoned by State security agents even though the two victms had been receiving treatment and died of colon cancer.
- Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (65) the longest serving postwar Japanese Prime Minister, has resigned for health reasons, having suffered for many years from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, since he was a teenager.
- SHEFFIELD CITY ANNOUNCES A second local testing unit to soon be opened in Darnall to help prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 across Sheffield and within the city communities, the first unit having been opened in Sharrow , in July 2020. A third unit will also be opened in Burngreave shortly
- The UK ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson says she is seriously concerned about the human rights situation in the country, following the recent arrests of activists and opposition politicians.
- MANHUNT FOR for Imran Safi, 26 who abducted his three sons from their foster home Bilal, Mohammed Ebrar and Mohammed Yaseen Safi are said to have been taken from their foster home
4 killed, 12 injured in head on collision between a Toyota Wish heading for Masvingo and a Nissan Elgrand going in the opposite direction
A Toyota Wish that was heading for Masvingo collided head on with a Nissan Elgrand that was going the opposite direction and the four people from the two vehicles died on the sport while 12 others were injured.
Beitbridge District Civil Protection Unit representative who attended the scene, Mr Jahson Mugodzwa said they were yet to get a full report from the police and health officials.
When the news crew arrived at the scene emergency workers were still trying to retrieve the bodies of a man and a woman that were trapped in the wreckage of one of the vehicles.
All the injured were rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital where they were admitted. Chronicle