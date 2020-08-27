‘MDC-Alliance MP for Binga North Prince Dubeko Sibanda arrested for distributing face masks inscribed “#ZANU-PF MUST GO” to employees of a local supermarket’

- CHAMISA who previously claimed that Tsvangirai was poisoned by Mugabe, now claims, Patson Dzamara, may have been poisoned by State security agents even though the two victms had been receiving treatment and died of colon cancer.
- Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (65) the longest serving postwar Japanese Prime Minister, has resigned for health reasons, having suffered for many years from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, since he was a teenager.
- SHEFFIELD CITY ANNOUNCES A second local testing unit to soon be opened in Darnall to help prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 across Sheffield and within the city communities, the first unit having been opened in Sharrow , in July 2020. A third unit will also be opened in Burngreave shortly
- The UK ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson says she is seriously concerned about the human rights situation in the country, following the recent arrests of activists and opposition politicians.
- MANHUNT FOR for Imran Safi, 26 who abducted his three sons from their foster home Bilal, Mohammed Ebrar and Mohammed Yaseen Safi are said to have been taken from their foster home
MDC-Alliance MP for Binga North Prince Dubeko Sibanda has been arrested for allegedly distributing face masks inscribed “#ZANU-PF MUST GO” to employees of a local supermarket.
Sibanda (47) of Siabuwa Village under Chief Sialutenga area appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya yesterday facing charges of inciting public violence.
He was remanded out of custody to September 17.
Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on August 2 this year, Sibanda went to TM Pick n Pay Hyper Supermarket in Bulawayo and allegedly gave two face masks to two workers at the retail chain. The masks were inscribed with boldly written words #ZANU-PF MUST GO.
“On August 2, 2020 and at TM Pick n Pay Hyper Supermarket, the accused person gave two face masks to Mr Marvelous Ndaba and Mr Brian Maunze. The masks which were inscribed ‘ZANU-PF MUST GO’ were meant to incite public violence and were recovered,” said Mr Dlodlo.
A report was made to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest.
Sibanda is being represented by Mr Nqobani Sithole and Ms Liane Nkomo of Ncube Attorneys.
Sibanda’s arrest comes barely a month after a National University of Science and Technology (Nust) third year student appeared in court for allegedly participating in the July 31 anti-corruption protestsPanashe Vongai Sivindani is facing charges of inciting public violence. She is out on $2 000 bThe student went to TM supermarket at Ascot Shopping Centre in Bulawayo.
While inside, she allegedly displayed a placard inscribed #NoToCorruption #FreeHopewell #NoToNepotism #NoCommissionedLawEnforcementAndJusticeSystem and #WeWantAccountability.”
She did her shopping and after paying, removed it and placed it in her bag. She was caught on CCTV footage after an anonymous call was made to the police leading to her arrest.chronicle