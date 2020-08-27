‘MDC-Alliance MP for Binga North Prince Dubeko Sibanda arrested for distributing face masks inscribed “#ZANU-PF MUST GO” to employees of a local supermarket’

MDC-Alliance MP for Binga North Prince Dubeko Sibanda has been arrested for allegedly distributing face masks inscribed “#ZANU-PF MUST GO” to employees of a local supermarket.

Sibanda (47) of Siabuwa Village under Chief Sialutenga area appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya yesterday facing charges of inciting public violence.

He was remanded out of custody to September 17.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on August 2 this year, Sibanda went to TM Pick n Pay Hyper Supermarket in Bulawayo and allegedly gave two face masks to two workers at the retail chain. The masks were inscribed with boldly written words #ZANU-PF MUST GO.

“On August 2, 2020 and at TM Pick n Pay Hyper Supermarket, the accused person gave two face masks to Mr Marvelous Ndaba and Mr Brian Maunze. The masks which were inscribed ‘ZANU-PF MUST GO’ were meant to incite public violence and were recovered,” said Mr Dlodlo.

A report was made to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest.

Sibanda is being represented by Mr Nqobani Sithole and Ms Liane Nkomo of Ncube Attorneys.

Sibanda’s arrest comes barely a month after a National University of Science and Technology (Nust) third year student appeared in court for allegedly participating in the July 31 anti-corruption protestsPanashe Vongai Sivindani is facing charges of inciting public violence. She is out on $2 000 bThe student went to TM supermarket at Ascot Shopping Centre in Bulawayo.

While inside, she allegedly displayed a placard inscribed #NoToCorruption #FreeHopewell #NoToNepotism #NoCommissionedLawEnforcementAndJusticeSystem and #WeWantAccountability.”

She did her shopping and after paying, removed it and placed it in her bag. She was caught on CCTV footage after an anonymous call was made to the police leading to her arrest.chronicle