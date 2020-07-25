6 PEOPLE INCLUDING 2 CHINHOYI STUDENTS a mother and her baby, died in an accident when the Nissan Sulphy the 6 were travelling in tried to overtake another vehicle in front of oncoming traffic rammed into a haulage truck killing all passengers in the car

The students were on vacation and they decided to drive to Chinhoyi to collect their belongings where they used to lodge last semester after hearing that universities are no longer opening. One of the students was driving and they are believed to have picked passengers at Greencroft. Sibusiso Ngwenya-Herald