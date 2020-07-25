A LIST OF THE BLOOD THIRSTY, FEARED ZIMBABWE NATIONAL ARMY, CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE, AND POLICE who benefited from the controversial RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme.

What you are about to read, is a chilling revelation about how gullible Zimbabwe public destroyed the motherland for the benefit of senior generals ,politicians, CIO and Police, starting with the current Vice President and former Commander of the Defence Forces, Rtd. General Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga who allegedly received equipment worth US$395,018.00.

Chiwenga, retired from the military to become the Vice President .Current Vice President and former Commander of the Defence Forces, Rtd. General Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga is listed as having got equipment worth US$395,018.00.

His successor General Phillip Valerio Sibanda got US$111,584.00.

Lt. General Edzai Chimonyo , the current ZNA chief-US$92,577.00.

Ex ZNA chief, the late General Vitalis Zvinavashe- US$85,350.00 Zimbabwe Police Chief Commissioner General Godwin T. Matanga-US$365,839.00.

Forcibly exiled Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri – US$299,697.00,

Police Commissioner Oliver Chibage-US$151,933.00.

Mugabe’s nephew, the former Air Force Commander, now the Agriculture Minister Rtd. Air Marshal Perrence Shiri who also commanded the tribalist Shona Fifth brigade which butchered over 20,0000 unarmed Ndebeles from Matebeleland and Midlands in the Gukurahundi genocide-US$417,547.00

Ex Zimbabwe Prisons Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi -US$379,980.00. ZNA spokesperson Overson Mugwisi-US$50,677.00

Ex Health Permanent Secretary, Rtd. Major General Dr. Gerald -US$73,699.00. Rtd. Lt. General Engelbert Rugeje-two separate loans totalling US$88,487.00

Ex intelligence Chief Aaron Nhepera -US$333,869.00.

EX CIO chief Happyton Bonyongwe-US$422,459.00

The late CIO boss Mernard Muzariri -US$391,070.00. Senior Police Officer in the notorious Law and Order section, Crispen Makedenge -US$11,400.00 worth of equipment and machinery.

Ex military boss, the late General Vitalis Zvinavashe is listed at US$85,350.00

Police boss Commissioner General Godwin T. Matanga is listed at US$365,839.00.

His predecessor Rtd. Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri’s loan was worth US$299,697.00,

Police Commissioner Oliver Chibage is listed as having received a loan worth US$151,933.00.

Former Air Force boss and current Agriculture Minister Rtd. Air Marshal Perrence Shiri is stated as having received machinery and equipment worth US$417,547.00

Former Prisons boss Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi had a loan of US$379,980.00. Military spokesperson Overson Mugwisi received US$50,677.00

Former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Rtd. Major General Dr. Gerald got US$73,699.00. Rtd. Lt. General Engelbert Rugeje got two separate loans totalling US$88,487.00

Former intelligence boss Aaron Nhepera is listed at US$333,869.00.

Former Spy boss Happyton Bonyongwe got US$422,459.00

The late spy boss Mernard Muzariri got US$391,070.00. However, a senior cop in the notorious Law and Order section, Crispen Makedenge-US$11,400.00 worth of equipment and machinery. Sibusiso Ngwenya

Big Saturday Read