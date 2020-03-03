90,000 CORONA VIRUS CASES CONFIRMED WORLDWIDE as the COVID-19 spreads, with deaths globally passing 3,000, most in China but over the past day there were nine times more new infections outside China than inside.

It is estimated that up to a fifth of UK worjers could be off work if there is a full blown corona outbreak, basically one in five workers.

British Airways and other UK airlines have reduced many flights to Europe and US.

Italy has had 52 Corona virus deaths and over 2000 confirmed cases.

The world is in “uncharted territory” on the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

Its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the virus was “unique” but could be contained with the right measures.

Dr Tedros insisted: “We can push this virus back”. He also said stigma was more dangerous than the disease itself.

The WHO chief said the development of the Covid-19 disease globally was not a “one-way street” and could be combated if countries acted quickly and effectively – starting with containment measures.

“There is no choice but to act now,” he said.

One of the countries worst affected outside China – Italy – on Monday saw a jump in its death toll from 34 to 52.

The Chinese deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhao Baogang said to date, no single Zimbabwean nor any other foreign student has been infected by the virus

Paida Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

Parents of children studying in China are in a meeting with the deputy Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe to understand the safety of their children in that country following the outbreak of the Covid 19 (coronavirus).

Deputy Ambassador Zhao Baogang says to date, no single Zimbabwean nor any other foreign student has been infected by the virus. He assured parents that China will do all it can to ensure the students’ safety.

He, however, says China was prepared to assist those who need to evacuate their children should they chose to do so. Deputy Ambassador Zhao said it was not advisable to evacuate foreign nationals from China saying it may actually further complicate the situation.

About 2000 Zimbabwean students are studying in China. Sibusiso Ngwenya, herald, bbc

