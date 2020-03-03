A Harare bound Zebra kiss bus overturned near Mutare tollgate last night after the driver and one passenger had a heated argument.

According to witnesses the bus was heading to Harare when a female passenger had an altercation with the driver who subsequently failed to control the bus.

Reputedly the bus swerved left, right and center hooting causing a lot of traffic congestion.

It then landed on it’s right side of the road,the driver who was not in a position to talk managed his way out leaving the lady trapped in the bus.

“We were in the bus when the accident occurred our driver had a heated argument with a female passenger and due to anger he failed to control the bus which then overturned,” said the source

“The woman in question was trapped from the waist and cried for help but could not manage to remove her from the trap.”

It only took the experience of fire brigade and an ambulance crew to rescue the injured.- Byo24

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 301,435 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 301,435 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,880 likes

24,930 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,855

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/……