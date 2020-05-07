- DOCTORS, NURSES, PORTERS, VOLUNTEERS, among the UK health workers who have died from Covid-19
- 'ZANU PF HAS NO HAND IN THE MDC-T infighting '- Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu
- Registrar General Clemence Masango, to spend second night in 'luxury' police cells awaiting his court appearance this Friday.
- STANSTEAD AIRPORT Passengers will be required to cover their faces with their own clothing and wear gloves to limit the spread of coronavirus
- '40 MDC MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT defy MDC directive to withdraw their participation in parliamentary activities;- Energy Mutodi , Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi
‘A 7man gang armed with guns, machetes and axes raided a gold mine in Maphisa, and stole12 by 50k g bags of gold ore on Saturday’,
A SEVEN-MEMBER gang raided a gold mine in Maphisa, Matabeleland South province on Saturday, invoking memories of terror linked to the machete-wielding criminals.
Police confirmed the incident that occurred at Goodcow Mine where the criminals armed with a fire-arm, machetes and axes made off with 12 by 50kg bags half filled with gold ore.
Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the arrest of the gang members, adding that Maphisa was fast emerging as an armed robbery hotspot in the province.
“They have been arrested. Maphisa has been giving us a challenge as it is where we have been recording a number of robberies targeting mostly mines,” Ndebele said.
In January, a mine worker was shot dead while several others were injured when 10 robbers struck Antelope Milling Stamp Mine.
Police in November last year imposed a ban on the carrying of machetes following a crime wave linked to machete terror gangs.
It was extended in terms of section 14 (4) of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter (11:17).Failure to comply with the ban attracts a fine, six-month sentence or both. newsday