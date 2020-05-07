BREAKING NEWS: CORONA-VIRUS SURVEY DATA, :ENGLAND RAISES RED FLAG ABOUT BAME (Black , Asian ethnic Minority ) with Black Ethnic group are up to 90% more likely to die of Covid-19

To put this in perspective, 649 UK COVID-19 DEATHS were 649 yesterday, in just 24 hours and with a Covid-19 death toll, now 30,076, which is the highest in Europe and the second highest in the world.

It is clear that BAME must be given less face to face or frontline activity in the health care sector or have extra or enhanced Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for frontline health care work in Covid-19.

The British government must act immediately now that the Office of national Statistics has today published such alarming certified detai of how the BAME community are being used like cannon fodder or staff regarded by the health care sector , simply as disposable material to be expended in the battle against Covid-19, easily replaceable and not a loss or much to be missed when gone!

it is shocking, yet welcome that the Office of National Statistics has openly shown today that 90 percent of deaths in March 2020 up to 12 April 2020, show that the risk of being infected with Covid-19 is significantly higher for BAME compared to white ethnic groups or the probability of dying of Covid-19, once you have been infected, has higher risks with BAME with BLACKS up to 4 times , Bangladesh and Pakistani 3 times and Indian 2 times as likely to die of Covid-19. Basically Black Ethnic minorities are more likely to die of Covid-19 in England-

We know that Socio economic factors, including geographical locations, housing or crowding, education, employment or unemployment issues, type of jobs such as crowded areas such as public transport work, like buses, construction sites, and health care work are the main BAME community environments.

The British government is keen to kickstart the economy from lockdown, but this confirmation today by the Office of National Statistics of what people already know and the government is in denial of, is clear warning to the BAME, to wake up and smell the coffee as what we may see on Sunday when the British government begins to relax lockdown measures as promised.

What will likely be key to such an action is opening up employment or type of jobs in crowded areas such as catering, public transport work, like buses, trains, construction sites, and health care work where the BAME communities are the majority in such environments and so an easier cannon fodder community or staff regarded by the health care sector , simply as disposable material to be expended in the battle against Covid-19, easily replaceable and not a loss or much to be missed when gone!-now you have been schooled

Covid-19 affects the whole globe and it is up to the whole country to unite and work together in fighting this battle. There is need for the government to enforce equality and afford BAME the same duty of care it holds towards the white communities, starting with pulling the BAME staff from frontline or direct face to face dealing with Covid-19 duties in order to protect them as its evident that BAME are up to 90% more likely to die from Covid-19.

It is evident that they have been treated as substandard or having no rights and left in fear of saying no where they are not protected due to lack of PPE, choosing to work in fear of losing their employment. This needs to be drawn out clearly and those responsible for instilling fear among staff, must face the full wrath of the law including where applicable, culpability where deaths, harm or long term mental issues, stress and a whole host of other issues have occured. WAKE UP,.. BAME, fear is not an option! -DISCUSS! . Sibusiso Ngwenya