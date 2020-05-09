A BULAWAYO man on robbery and unlawful entry charges, re-arrested for allegedly stealing R45 000, US$800 and RTGS$800 from a parked car belonging to a local businessman before speeding off in a getaway car.

A BULAWAYO man who has pending robbery and unlawful entry cases, has been re-arrested for allegedly stealing R45 000, US$800 and RTGS$800 from a parked car belonging to a local businessman before speeding off in a getaway car.

Arnold Mutikani (34) of New Magwegwe suburb appeared in court yesterday facing theft from motor vehicle charges and he was remanded in custody to May 20 by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja.

Sources say Mutikani, who is also linked to a series of criminal cases involving armed robbery and unlawful entry, claimed he was untouchable because he has connections in high offices.

Prosecuting, Mr Carlington Dliwayo said on March 10 this year at around 11AM, the complainant Mr Mthabisi Moyo parked his car, a South Africa registered Range Rover, outside a local pharmacy in the central business district. He left the doors of the car unlocked but closed the windows.

The court heard that the accused person who was driving a silver Toyota Mark X with no number plates arrived and parked his car behind the complainant’s vehicle.

“The complainant who was closely monitoring his car observed the accused person opening the doors and he stole a brown bag containing R45 000, US$800, RTGS $800, his national identity card, bank cards and passport,” said Mr Dliwayo.

The court heard that Mutikani got into his getaway car and sped off.

“The complainant reported the matter to the police and investigations were made leading to the arrest of the accused person but the stolen money and documents were not recovered,” said Mr Dliwayo.

Mutikani is also linked to another robbery case in which he allegedly ganged up with seven accomplices and robbed a motorist of US$10 000 and other valuables in Bulawayo’s Kumalo suburb.

Mutikani allegedly connived with Mpumelelo Moyo (22) of Hillcrest suburb, Solomon Harry (26) of Nkulumane 5, Enock Moyo (27), Victor Moyo (23) both of Tshabalala suburb, Panokuhle Dube (27), Petronella Mlilo, (19) and Uranda Joice (35) all of Old Pumula suburb and allegedly stole from Mr Jephrey Nyevhe (27) of Nkulumane 12 suburb.

Mr Nyevhe was dropping off a friend in Kumalo suburb when the eight, driving in a Honda Fit, allegedly emerged from behind and robbed him.

The matter is still pending before the court.