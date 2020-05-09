





MARONDERA DISTRICT COVID-19 TASK FORCE, DESTROYED a Johane Marange apostolic shrine belonging to belonging to Ezekiel Chikoto (35) who has has 30 wives and 23 children, destroying 43 tents and ordering 110 people at the shrine, 66 of them being the family of the sect leader, to return to their homes.

The shrine, was situated in the Masomera area, about 25km from Marondera Town. Addressing the sect members during the raid, Marondera District

Development Coordinator (DDC) Clemence Masawi, who is the chairperson of the taskforce said those being evicted can only return after the pandemic.

“We are here because of this pandemic and we are saying, go back to your homes. We will only allow the family to remain. Those remaining here are advised to practice social distancing among other hygienic rules. Once the pandemic is over, those who need spiritual assistance will always come back,” said Masawi.

The demolitions were effected with the assistance of the police.

Mashonaland East Province has recorded five COVID-19 cases with four victims already recovered.

Apostolic sects are traditionally known for shunning modern health practices. – newsday





