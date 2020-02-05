A DRUNK ZIMBABWE SOLDIER from Bulawayo’s Imbizo Barracks ploughed into 100 colleagues on a routine jog leaving 30 hospitalised with broken bones

Monday drove into a group over 100 colleagues who were on a routine early Monday morning jog.

His Nissan Sylphy car lights were off and not visible to the jogging soldiers until he ploughed into them.”

The 30 wounded soldiers are admitted at Mpilo’s Casualties Ward.

The drunk soldier went A.W.O.L from his night duties and on returning from his overnight drinking spree, he ploughed into the jogging soldiers. He remains unnamed at present while investigations are conducted.

At the time of writing this article, there no fatalities recorded yet, although one soldier is being treated for head injuries while the rest are being treated for broken bones and ribs at Mpilo general hospital.

Many Zimbabweans who have lost children, family, friends and livestock due to the lawless driving conduct by drunken drivers, will be looking at this and punching the air in celebration that maybe this time, just maybe the government will take stern measures to deal with drunken driving, a familiar scene on Zimbabwe’s road. More news to follow. At least this time its Blue on Blue fire…. Sibusiso Ngwenya

WELCOME EVERYONE: 293,500 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 293,500 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,709 likes

24,756 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,810

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/…