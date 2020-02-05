‘MORE Good ones (gundwanes), rats’ as Bulawayo City Council (BCC) suspends rodent control services due to chemicals shortages’.

Bulawayo City Council recently suspended rodent control services due to chemicals shortages.

This is revealed in the latest council minutes.

“Servicing of the rodent belt as the rodenticide was suspended due to chemical stock out,” reads the minutes.

Discussion ensued and Councillors inquired on the availability of Chemicalsto spray mosquitoes.

“In response the Assistant Director of Health Services advised that there were no chemical stock available at the moment. The suppliers were unable to supply as they did not have the chemicals. Paraffin was being used to destroy lava. The adult mosquito was yet to be dealt with. Shortage of fuel and breakdown of one of the two vehicles had also worsened the situation. One vehicle was being used to deploy manpower to the streams,” reads the minutes. – Byo24

