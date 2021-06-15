A health time bomb is looming in Harare’s high density suburbs of Kambuzuma and Warren Park which have become sewer burst hotspots.



Most high density suburbs are experiencing recurring sewer bursts.

A snap survey showed that in Kambuzuma, sewer has become a common site in Domboshava Crescent in the suburb’s Section 2.

In Warren Park, houses opposite the Total Service Station, sewage overflow is also a common feature.

At both sites, raw sewage was observed flowing in the backyards and streets, exposing both adults and children to health hazards.

In an interview on December 2 last year over the sewer bursts at the same sites, Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said: “We are fixing all problem areas and encouraging residents to report any bursts for quick response.”

Six months later, the situation is still the same with residents battling the same sewer bursts.Herald

PHOTO- Raw sewage flows along the street in Kambuzuma.