A wanted serial armed robber, Alouis Nyamadzawo who has been on the police’s most wanted list has been arrested.



Another wanted serial armed robber, Alouis Nyamadzawo who has been on the police’s most wanted list for committing a spate of armed robbery cases after being released on bail pending appeal in 2019, has been arrested.

Nyamadzawo (45) who was known to have been operating with Carrington Marasha and Prince Makodza, among other accomplices led by Musa Taj Abdul, was arrested at his home in Dzivarasekwa, in Harare yesterday.

Last year, Nyamadzawo was among 12 suspected armed robbers including two ex-policemen, who were released on bail at the High Court in 2019 who were on police’s most wanted list for committing a spate of robberies in and around Harare and skipping bail.

Decide Rice, Godfrey Josi, Elijah Temai Vumbunu, Leonard Huni, Fanuel Chikadaya, Peter Mushipe are still on the most wanted list.

Conwell Kasambarare, Musafare Mupamhanga, Spicer Takawira were jointly charged with Musa Taj Abdul and will receive their judgment today.

The two ex-cops Watson Magodhi (37) and Ayanda Gumbo (28) are still on the run.

Most of the suspects had previous criminal records.

They were once arrested, but disappeared after being granted bail by the courts, resulting in warrants of arrest being issued against them for violating the report conditions of bail or not turning up on their remand dates.

Sources close to the investigations said Nyamadzawo was still in police custody and assisting with investigations. He is expected to appear in court soon.

In 2014, Nyamadzawo was among, three robbers who broke into the Glen Norah B branch of Glad Tidings Church in Harare and stole a safe containing $30 000 who were sent to jail.

In 2014, Harare magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya sentenced Prince Makodza and Alouis Nyamadzawo to seven years each while Knowledge Kamucheche (37) was sentenced to six years.

However, Mr Mujaya suspended two years for each sentence. Another one-and-a-half year for each was suspended on condition that the three give back the money to the church.

Makodza and Nyamadzawo were expected to serve an effective three-and-a-half years while Kamucheche was to serve two-and -a-half years.

But they appealed against their conviction and sentences. Upon being granted bail pending appeal, they disappeared. HeraldPHOTO_Nehanda-Alouis Nyamadzawo, 38, and Prince Makodza, 29, — who were part of a gang of armed robbers involved in a shoot-out with police officers in Marlborough

