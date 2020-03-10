A man was sentenced to six months imprisonment for unlawful entry after he was found sleeping in an AFM church baptism post Nkulumane 12 suburb.

Cougo Tsenang (31) who was residing in Nkulumane suburb was found asleep inside the baptism pos

A SOUTH AFRICAN man was sentenced to six months imprisonment for unlawful entry after he was found sleeping in the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) church in Nkulumane 12 suburb.

Cougo Tsenang (31) who was residing in Nkulumane suburb was found asleep inside the baptism post by one of the congregants Ms Clara Tobaiwa (58) of the same suburb.

Tsenang pleaded guilty to unlawful entry when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

The magistrate slapped him with six months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the period.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on March 4 at around 8PM, Ms Clara and a Mrs Dube went to the church and realised that the window was open.

“The complainant unlocked the main door and entered the church and discovered that the accused person was hiding inside the baptism post,” said Mr Shava.

Ms Tobaiwa and Mrs Dube escorted Tsenang to the police station where they filed a report leading to his arrest. chronicle

