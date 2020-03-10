The start of the UK peak of the coronavirus epidemic is expected within the next fortnight, England’s deputy chief medical officer has said, as cases rose to 373 and a sixth death was announced.

The new figure means 54 new cases have been diagnosed since the same point on Monday, an increase of nearly 17%.

The number of people who have died from the virus in British hospitals also climbed to six after a patient died on Monday night at Watford General Hospital in Hertforshire.

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said the patient was in their eighties and had underlying health conditions. yahoo

