‘A MATEBELELAND, BULILIMA is on the run after murdering his neighbour for allegedly stealing his chicken’

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred last Friday in Ntambana Village in Bulilima

He said the accused person, Khawulani Ngwenya (41) met the now deceased Mbikeni Tshuma at Ntonga Business Centre and began accusing him of stealing his chicken.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case in Ntambana area in Bulilima. The accused person Khawulani Ngwenya met the now deceased Mbikeni Tshuma at Ntonga Business Centre at around 8PM and began accusing him of stealing his chicken,” he said.

“Ngwenya picked up a brick, grabbed Tshuma by the collar and struck him on the head. He then force marched Tshuma to his homestead where he is suspected to have further assaulted him. Tshuma was found dead the following morning along a footpath which is a few metres from Ngwenya’s homestead by a passerbye. He is suspected to have died as a result of the injuries sustained during the attack. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.”

Chief Insp Ndebele said investigations were underway and a manhunt had been launched for Ngwenya as he was on the run. He appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to Ngwenya’s arrest to contact the nearest police station.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged people to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes but rather find amicable ways of resolving their differences such as engaging third parties. We continue to record murder cases over trivial issues which can be easily resolved. Some of these cases will be as a result of mere accusations such as this case in which Ngwenya accused Tshuma of stealing his chicken.

“If at any case someone is wronged, they should let the law take it’s course and not take the law into their hands,” he said.

A source close to the investigations said Ngwenya force marched Tshuma to his home where he tied his feet and legs and assaulted him with a sjambok before releasing him. He said Tshuma staggered to a neighbouring homestead where he collapsed in the kitchen hut and was found the following day at around 2AM by Mr Mbekezeli Sibanda.

The source said Mr Sibanda informed Ngwenya who came and offered to assist Tshuma and went away with him but he was later found dead. – chronicle

