HEALTH MINISTER AND CONSERVATIVE MP for Mid Bedfordshire, Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus’

www.newzimbabwevision.com says, this is a sad development but a clear indication that we are all vulnerable to the corona virus. The source of the virus or means of transmission must be revealed and all at risk must be identified and helped in order to contain it. The people need to know, if this came from public transport such as trains or the underground if she uses these to London and more important, does this also imply that all who have come into contact with her or been exposed by being in the same environment such as in parliament if this happened, now must be tested and quarantined. If there was such exposure, lets hope government is putting in place all neccessary emergency measures to keep the system functional in this global health crisis. Ms Dorries, becomes the first MP to test positive, and has been self-isolating at home. UK has 382 corona cases, and the Health minister is down, at same time as a sixth person has died from the corona virus in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases.

NHS England will now raise its capacity for testing people for infection, from 1500 to a projected 10,000 tests a day, with cornfirmation of positive corona virus tests for the majority given within 24 hours. Sibusiso Ngwenya-

photo-Daily news

