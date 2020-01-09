A prison officer at a maximum security jail has been attacked by two inmates wielding bladed weapons and wearing fake suicide vests.

The attack, in which four other prison staff were injured, happened this morning at HMP Whitemoor near March, Cambridgeshire, as cells were unlocked.

One officer, thought to be the initial target, was stabbed and slashed, the others had rushed to help.

One of inmates is a terrorist prisoner, the other a violent offender.

The officer’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening and no arrests have been made.

The Met Police said its counter-terrorism command unit had been called in “due to certain circumstances relating to this incident”.

A spokesman said it was “deemed appropriate” for counter-terrorism officers to respond.

“However, we must stress that at this early stage of the investigation we are keeping an open mind with regards to any motives and enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing,” they added.

A prison service spokesman said: “The incident was quickly resolved by our brave staff and our thoughts are with the injured officers at this time.

“We do not tolerate assaults on our hardworking officers and will push for the strongest possible punishment.”

In a tweet, the general secretary of the Prison Officers Association (POA), Steve Gillan, wrote: “Having liaised with the Whitemoor committee today an official statement will be made tomorrow morning by the POA in a press release.

“Nothing will be said on social media by the POA that compromises an ongoing police investigation into a very serious incident.”

HMP Whitemoor houses more than 400 Category A and B prisoners on three wings, including a number of the highest-risk inmates.

In February last year, a “small number” of prison staff there had to receive medical treatment after violence broke out. bbc

WELCOME EVERYONE: 286,793 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 286,793 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes

24,468 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,805

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2