- MDC ALLIANCE LEADER, NELSON CHAMISA IN media backlash after addressing his inaugural e-rally using Shona language and failing to be inclusive. on Sunday.
- A POLICE OFFICER , Constable Cosmas Kwangwari, based at Chivhu Police Station died on the spot on Friday after he was run over by a haulage truck which had six passengers on board and was evading a roadblock at the 136-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway.ble
- NELSON CHAMISA THE MDC ALLIANCE PRESIDENT, has promised to block Zimbabwe's 2023 national elections if necessary political and electoral reforms are not implemented.
- VICE PRESIDENT MOHADI SAYS, 'We got our independence from Britain, but the white man never gave us Black Natives, knowledge on how to run our economy,'... Interesting!
A SENIOR Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Bulawayo, manager died on Sunday after being diagnosed with Coronavirus…Sibusiso Ngwenya