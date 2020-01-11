A syndicate of five artisanal miners were arrested yesterday at Jumbo mine, Mazowe after they were found in position of a loaded pistol.

Sources familiar with the incident allege the miners who are under the operations of Edmore Nyangani (39) were sent to Bindura for further investigations.

“We arrested the five who were in possession of a loaded pistol that was hiden in a sack, they were using it to threaten other gold panners,” said the source.

“Soon after their arrest Nyangani came with a black Mercedes Benz with the pistol’s license but investigations are still on going.”.- Byo24

WELCOME EVERYONE: 287,000 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 287,000 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,542 people like this and 24,580 people follow thisManages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,805https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2