ACCIDENT: 5 killed, 12 injured in head on between a Baker’s Inn truck and a Toyota Granvia at the 123-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road yesterday.

The delivery a Kadoma-bound Baker’s Inn truck swerved into the oncoming traffic lane, causing a head-on collision with a Toyota Granvia .minibus with 15 people on board.

Twelve people were injured and five people died in the collision at the 123-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road yesterday.

The deceased four people, including the driver, died on the spot and a fifth person died on admission at Kadoma Hospital.

According to the police, “Two passengers who were in the truck and eight from the Toyota Granvia were injured. Four of the injured were referred to Kadoma Hospital and the other eight were referred to Chegutu Hospital.” Sibusiso Ngwenya

