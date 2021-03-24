- FIVE PEOPLE ARE FEARED DEAD AFTER A lorry carrying them was swept away while trying to cross a flooded river in Chikombedzi on Monday.
- Harry and Meghan’s new strategist for Archewell says she and all white people are “rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias”.
- ZIM GVT SPOKESMAN Mangwana allegedly brandished a gun and told a defiant farmer to "leave peacefully" as he intensified his desperate push to evict some 70 families from a farm he recently grabbed, it was claimed.
- A WOMAN (84) DIED when a lorry she was travelling in, driven by a 15 year old hit a pothole and veered off the road before falling into a ditch yesterday.
- John Lewis shuts down 8 more stores; 1465 staff affected
A WOMAN (84) DIED when a lorry she was travelling in, driven by a 15 year old hit a pothole and veered off the road before falling into a ditch yesterday.
An 84-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin woman died on the spot when a Nissan lorry she was travelling in hit a pothole and veered off the road before falling in a ditch yesterday.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident.
“I can confirm a fatal road accident along Glendale – Centenary highway where Sangras Maswi died on the spot, ” Mundembe said.
Allegations are that a 15-year-old minor was driving the lorry with five passengers on board when he hit a pothole and failed to control the truck.
The truck fell in a ditch and one person died while the other was seriously injured. – Byo24New