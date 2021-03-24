A WOMAN (84) DIED when a lorry she was travelling in, driven by a 15 year old hit a pothole and veered off the road before falling into a ditch yesterday.

An 84-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin woman died on the spot when a Nissan lorry she was travelling in hit a pothole and veered off the road before falling in a ditch yesterday.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm a fatal road accident along Glendale – Centenary highway where Sangras Maswi died on the spot, ” Mundembe said.

Allegations are that a 15-year-old minor was driving the lorry with five passengers on board when he hit a pothole and failed to control the truck.

The truck fell in a ditch and one person died while the other was seriously injured. – Byo24New