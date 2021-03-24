- FIVE PEOPLE ARE FEARED DEAD AFTER A lorry carrying them was swept away while trying to cross a flooded river in Chikombedzi on Monday.
- Harry and Meghan’s new strategist for Archewell says she and all white people are “rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias”.
- ZIM GVT SPOKESMAN Mangwana allegedly brandished a gun and told a defiant farmer to "leave peacefully" as he intensified his desperate push to evict some 70 families from a farm he recently grabbed, it was claimed.
- A WOMAN (84) DIED when a lorry she was travelling in, driven by a 15 year old hit a pothole and veered off the road before falling into a ditch yesterday.
- John Lewis shuts down 8 more stores; 1465 staff affected
- Police arrested 14 people overnight following a second night of protests in Bristol over a controversial new government bill.