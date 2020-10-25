Annually, October also known as Black History Month is a celebration of achievements of Black people. For generations people of African and Caribbean descent have shaped our story, making a huge positive impact to our global and cultural life,

ORIGIN OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH- Black History Month began as Negro History Week, established in February 1926 by Historian Dr , Carter.G. Woodson (1875-1950) , Dr Woodson , a Harvard graduate who was born to former slaves. was concerned that African American History had been ignored in US education curricula. He inaugurated Negro History Week to recognise African Americans. The Month of February was chosen because it coincided with the birthdays of Black Abolitionist Frederick Douglas, President Abraham Lincoln and James Mercer Langston Hughes (February 1, 1901 – May 22, 1967) who was an American poet, social activist, novelist, playwright, and columnist from Joplin, Missouri. He moved to New York City as a young man, where he made his career. One of the earliest innovators of the then-new literary art form called jazz poetry, Hughes is best known as a leader of the Harlem Renaissance.

The Harlem Renaissance was a turning point in Black cultural history. It helped African American writers and artists gain more control over the representation of Black culture and experience, and it provided them a place in Western high culture…source online

Sibusiso Ngwenya

I’m Black, but I Can’t breathe,..don’t shoot,..Black Lives Matter!

