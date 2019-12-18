Armed robbers stopped a Harare bound Intercape bus in Limpopo, SA and stole cash, phones and jewellery in SA close to the Kranskop tollgate along the N1 highway .

ONLY IN AFRICA!-Armed robbers stopped a Harare bound Intercape bus in Limpopo, South Africa and stole cash, phones and jewellery in South Africa close to the Kranskop tollgate along the N1 highway .

The service had many Zimbabwean families working in South Africa going home for the festive season which makes them targets for robbery as they are bound to be carrying large sums of money.

Two men armed men pretended to be passengers later produced guns and ordered the driver to stop the bus then more robbers disembarked from a vehicle that had been following the bus and started robbing everybody .

Intercape issued a statement, saying, “This completely random, uncontrollable act by criminals masquerading as passengers is regretted by Intercape. We would like to confirm that as an organisation we strive to keep our passengers safe at all times. Intercape would like to apologise to our most valued passengers for any inconvenience.” Sibusiso NgwenyaWELCOME EVERYONE: 281,901 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 281,901 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes24,468 followers.Manages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,777https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4