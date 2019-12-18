CATCH AND RELEASE- Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) arrested 101 suspects in 2019, ten of them high-profile cases.

More prominent people are expected to be arrested and brought before the courts early next year.Of the 101 arrests, 86 were men, and of the 10 high-profile suspects, seven were also men.Zacc spokesman Commissioner John Makamure said they were finalising investigations into some high-profile cases and more arrests were imminent.

The latest one has been that of Ms Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is facing charges of attempted murder, fraud, illegal externalisation of funds and money laundering.

“Early in the new year, Zacc expects to arraign other high-profile suspects before the criminal justice system,” said Comm Makamure. “Investigations are at an advanced stage on some of these high-profile cases. I am, however, not at liberty to mention names.”

Comm Makamure said the total of 101 suspects arrested on corruption related cases was as at Monday this week.“We have 71 corruption cases in court,” he said. “That is the number of dockets that we have submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority. Of the 101 arrests we have made, 86 are men and 15 are women, that is only 15 percent of the total number of arrests made.

“Of the 10 high-profile cases, three are women, while seven are men. So you can see from those figures that the commission is not targeting women. The numbers speak for themselves.”

Comm Makamure said ZACC focused on corruption cases and not the context in which a case happened.As such, it only acted on information available to it.

Other high-profile cases Zacc has handled include that of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira, Mubaiwa and former permanent secretary Ngoni Masoka. Herald

