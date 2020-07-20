AS ZIMBABWE APPROACHES THE LONG AWAITED 31ST JULY 2020 MASS PROTEST GAME CHANGER, here is a list of beneficiaries of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ ) farm merchanisation in 2008, released by Alex Magaisa, a prominent lawyer and former advisor to then Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’

The following people are some of the people who received loans but never serviced their loans or paid back anything,…hmn , any wonder why Zimbabwe is a failed state?

www.newzimbabwevision.com says, this detail is sending the shivers across the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime, and the military puppet controllers,…READ ON!

H.E. RG Mugabe – US$145,691.00.

Joseph Msika – US$678,867.00

Zimbabwe House – US$1,14 million.

Pamberi Investments – US$1,3 million

Kutama Day Secondary School – US$2,239,109.00

President Emmerson Mngangwagwa – US$411,728.00

Joice Mujuru – US$131,200.00.

Mujuru Project – US$311,868.00.

Phelekezela Mphoko – US$40,664.00.

Obert Moses Mpofu – US$383,796.00.

Walter Chidhakwa – US$400,267.00

Patrick Chinamasa (Tsukumai Farm) – US$350,463.00.

Sydney Sekeramayi – US$331,222.00

Munacho Mutezo (Ferncarry Farm) -US$335,181.00.

Didymus Mutasa – US$203,797.00.

Oppah Muchinguri (Middlepos Farm) – US$383,131.00

Rugare Gumbo – US$316,767.00

Flora Bhuka – US$331,972.00

Francis Nhema – US$129,035.00.

Christopher Mushowe (Beverly Hills Estate) – US$338,139.00.

Nyasha Chikwinya – US$151,143.00

Ray Kaukonde – US$231,139.00.

Martin Dinha – US$378,122.00

Nicholas Goche – US$305,608.00.

Olivia Muchena – US$376,470.00.

Elliot Manyika – US$312,500.00.

Mike Madiro (Wilton Farm) – US$319,727.00

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi – US$312,979.00.

Bright Matonga – US$359,420.00

Edna Madzongwe – US$325,368.00.

Webster Shamhu US$302,715.00

Christopher Mutsvangwa (Pegreach Moncris Farm) – US$80,699.00.

Paul Munyaradzi Mangwana – US$58,956.00

Victor Matemadanda US$25,534.00.

Chen Chimutengwende – US$98,780.00

Lazarus Dokora – US$82,719.00

Sithembiso Nyoni – US$7,097.00

Sylvester Nguni – US$53,600.00

Joel Biggie Matiza – US$46,949.00

Apollonia Munzverengi – US$59,662.00

Ambrose Mutinhiri – US$68,321.00

Michael Bimha – US$73,877.00

David Chapfika – US$79,936.00

Kagonye Petronella – US$94,761.00

David Parirenyatwa (Tambawakaguta Farm) – US$88,631

Mandi Chimene (Tasendekerapano Farm) – US$37,520.00

Samuel Undenge – US$70,935.00

Jaison Machaya – US$49,700.00

Josiah Hungwe – US$99,511.00

Joram Gumbo – US$39,869.00

July Moyo – US$42,450.00 Owen

Mudha Ncube – US$38,000.00

Frederick Shava – US$62,217.00

David Marapira – US$54,293.00

Makhosini Hlongwane – US$108,767.00

Kindness Paradza – US$118,485.00

Peter Haritatos – US$38,000

Chief Justice, Godfrey Chidyausiku – US$381,946.00

Mishrod Guvamombe – US$107,848.00.

Justice Paddington Garwe – US$92,986.00

Justice Alfas Muvavarigwa Chitakunye – US$92,685.00

Justice Tadios Karwi – US$95,732.00

Justice Tendai Phanuel Uchena – US$89,382.00.

Justice Lavender Makoni – US$87,984.00

Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza – US$62,534.00.

Justice Cheda – US$69,729.00

Supreme Court judge, Justice Antonia Guvava – US$68,380.00.

Justice Ben Hlatshwayo – US$49,801.00

Justice Charles Hungwe – US$46,640.00

Justice Tawanda Chitapi – US$44,817.00

Justice Susan Mavangira US$33,695.00

Justice Vernanda Ziyambi – US$33.695.00

Custom Kachambwa, a former senior magistrate – US$42,947.

Ennie Marie Gowora (Nyamera Farm) – US$48,600

Morgan Nemadire – US$1,299.00

Johannes Tomana – US$63,583.00

Florence Ziyambi – US$63,982.00

Attorney General, Advocate Prince Machaya (Blackeney Farm) – US$46,752.00.

The head of the predecessor to ZEC Brigadier General Douglas Nyikayaramba – US$169,972.00

Chief Elections Officer, Lovemore Sekeramayi – US$46,858.00.

Tobaiwa Mudede, US$250,896.

ZEC itself was given hundreds of motorbikes worth US$197,244.00

Gabriel Chaibva, commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC – US$88,623.00

Mabel Chinomona President of the Senate – US$119,805.00

Bingu wa Mutharika, the late former President of Malawi – US$124,111.00

Maphid Albert Mnangagwa – US$93,111.00

Gerald Mlotshwa – US$59,605.00

Joseph Chinotimba – US$163,401.00

Pupurai Togarepi – US$72,547.00

Obediah Moyo – US$130,963.00

Temba Mliswa – US$462,999

Nomsa Mliswa US$58,017.00.

Tariro J. Mupfumira US$172,080.00.

Wicknell Chivhayo – US$48,315.00.

Wilson Manase – US$297,015.00.

Dr Sydney Zikuzo Gata – US$50,600.00

Basil Nyabadza (Rockingstone Farm) – US$72,574.00.

Simba Nyabadza – US$99,718.00

Simon Nyabadza – US$76,139.

Takudzwa Nyabadza – US$20,900

Michael Nyabadza – US$125,633.00.

Father Nyabadza a priest – US$72,574.00.

Leo Mugabe – US$100,885.00.

Sabina Mugabe – US$66,680

Bridget Mugabe – US$42,720.00.

Albert Mugabe – US$64,792.00.

More Mugabe – US$50,120

Kaitano Mutandwa Mugabe – US$63,251

Constancia Mugabe – US$44,879.00.

Innocent Matibiri – US$403,825.

Maseline Matibiri – US$15,976

Silence Matibiri – US$117,176.00

Plaxedes Matibiri – US$27,514.00

Malvern Matibiri – US$44,879.00

John Masese Matibiri – US$31,167.00.

Albert Nyakuedzwa (Folkington Farm) – US$286,853.00

Nobert Nyakuedzwa – US$59,300.00.

Dr Douglas Mombeshora – US$312,528.00

Sekuru Mombeshora – US$98,539.00

Lucy Mombeshora – US$78,145.00

Gideon Mombeshora – US$91,953.00

Augustine Mombeshora – US$60,118.00.

Christine Sophia Tsvakwi – US$405,967.00

Ray Tanyaradzwa Tsvakwi – US$177,799.00.

Rephias Tsvakwi – US$34,318.00.

Dakarayi Mapuranga – US$52,943.00

Sheunesu Mupepereki – US$82,466.00

Vimbai Gukwe Chivaura – US$108,326.00.

Claudios Mararike – US$86,708.00.

Reuben Barwe – US$79,607.00

Judith Makwanya – US$35,984.00.

Zimpapers CEO, Pikirai Deketeke – US$44,860

George Chisoko – US$340,616.00.

Munyaradzi Kajese – US$468,150.00.

Mariyawanda Nzuwa – US$317,775.00.

Misheck Sibanda- US$351,148.

Innocent Tizora – US$149,481.00.

Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku – US$276,016.00.

Willard Chiwewe – $429,512.00

Karikoga Kaseke – US$58,299.00.

Tinaye Chigudu – US$435,647.00.

George Charamba – US$127,723.00

Eric Harid – US$74,264

Justin Mupamhanga – US$135,230

Martin Rushwaya – US$84,543.00

Virginia Mabhiza – US$37,683.00

Judith Kateera (PS) – US$43,487.00

James Manzou – US$63,967.00

Nancy Flora Sifeku – US$38,895.00

Gershem Pasi – US$70,099.00

Austin Zvoma – US$75,807.00,

Happison Muchechetere – US$82,476.00.

Ezekiel Guti – US$116,693.00

Nolbert Kunonga – US$98,661.00.

Agatha Kunonga – US$58,318.00.

Rutendo Wutawunashe – US$18,200.00.

Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi – US$586,600.00 Sibusiso Ngwenya , savanna news

