BREAKING NEWS: Perm Sec for information, Mangwana says ordinary Zimbabweans, will not be allowed to enter the Central business Districts with immediate effect to mitigate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, and , only essential workers will be allowed to access the CBD.

BREAKING NEWS: THREE DAYS AFTER ‘ZIMBABWE CHURCH LEADERS GATHERED AT THE STATE HOUSE for the Zimbabwe national day of prayer and fasting and declared the end of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe, saying the country would no longer record any more new cases, according to a cleric, Abel Sande who said, God had told him that no more new COVID-19 cases would be recorded, the Permanant Secretary for information, Nick Mangwana has announced that ordinary Zimbabweans, will not be allowed to enter the Central business Districts with immediate effect to mitigate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, and , only essential workers will be allowed to access the CBD.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe, clearly not what the clerics had claimed at state house, registered 133 new positive corona virus cases along with several deaths which are awaiting test results on whether Covid19 was the cause. Security is now tight around CBDs, in Zimbabwe, with, Zimbabwe’s neighbour, South Africa , the sixth worst affected covid-19 state in the world registering 4669 deaths. Sibusiso Ngwenya

