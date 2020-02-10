BEITBRIDGE town thieves stole main water pump station cables during electricity load shedding on Thursday night and Friday morning .

The development has left the 70 000 residents with only one-month supply of water.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) team leader for Beitbridge, Thulani Sibanda said yesterday that they were now working on replacing the cables.

He said the thieves had stolen cable at the main pump station which supplies water into the main dam where it is kept before treatment and pumping to residents.

“This is disappointing, that some people can vandalize this key resources,” said Sibanda.

“What it means is that in terms of water security we are affected because these are the pumps which supply water to our storage dams where we treat water for the whole town.

“As it stands the amount of water we keep for production is dwindling ad at the same time we cannot harvest water from the Limpopo River.

“When our storage dams are full we can keep water to supply the whole town for six months. The replacement of the cable will depend on its availability on the market, but let me assure you that we have the resources to procure it”.

The official said the thieves had stolen 40 metres of electricity cables of high value.

He said the water authority had also procured enough water purification chemicals for Beitbridge.

H-Metro understands that the town requires an estimated 18 megaliters of water daily.

“I want to discourage people to desist from acts of vandalism. We cannot develop as a national if we have such criminals in our midst.

“You will note that we now have to divert a substantial amount of money to procuring vandalised cables, when that money could be put to some good use,” said Sibanda.

Beitbridge town engineer Douglas Martin Siphuma said recently that they had introduced the big flash to beat water woes and as a stop gap measure to minimise sewer blockages.

“We are encouraging residents to do bulky flashing between 0630hours and 0700 hours in the morning and 1900 to 1930 hours in the evening.

“This is done to wash away the solid extricates in our sewer pipes to minimise cases of blockages,” said Engineer Siphuma.

He said they were working on constructing four more reservoir tanks with a combined carrying capacity of 44 mega litres of water.

Currently, the official said the town requires at least 18 mega litres of water in planned areas daily, though the Zimbabwe National Authority is failing to pump enough water citing high costs of maintaining a generator in the absence of electricity. – hmetro

WELCOME EVERYONE: 294,833 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 294,833 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,728 likes

24,777 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,824

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4