Chivhu cops arrest 3 armed robbers who raped, robbed and killed a woman 83, a month after a chegutu 80-year old and 3 girls were raped

Chivhu cops arrest 3 armed robbers who raped, robbed and killed a woman 83, a month after an 80-year old and 3 girls were raped

The three broke into the woman’s house armed with a firearm and an unidentified sharp object and robbed her. One of the robbers allegedly raped her before shooting her in the head. National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the sad incident and vowed that crime perpetrators will be brought to book.

“ZRP Chivhu has arrested Pride Gavajena (27), Givemore Mutego (27) and Allen Dzvova (29) for a case of murder which occurred on January 5 in Chivhu. The accused persons broke into the victim’s house armed with a firearm and a sharp object,” he said.

“They stole an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone. One of the accused persons raped the 83-year-old victim and shot her in the head before they fled. Police investigations led to the recovery of the stolen cellphone and arrest of the three accused persons who have since appeared in court. The ZRP will leave no stone unturned to ensure perpetrators of crime have their day in court,” Ass-Comm Nyathi said.

The incident comes hardly a month after a 16-year-old girl and an 80-year-old woman were raped and brutally murdered at Ameva Farm inChegutu. The unknown criminals also raped and seriously injured three more girls and left them battling for life. The three girls were reported to be in a critical condition and battling for their lives at Chegutu District Hospital.

Police have since launched investigations into the cases. Police are also investigating a shooting incident which occurred at Good Hope, which is part of Brompton Mine in Kadoma, where a man was shot and killed by security guards. In a statement Zimbabwe Republic Police said they were appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“Anyone with information may report to any nearest police station, telephone numbers 0242-703631/748836 or ZRP WhatsApp platform 0712 800 197.”

The police warned criminals that they will only have themselves to blame when the long arm of the law catches them. herald

