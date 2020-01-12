- RUSAPE TOWN COUNCIL leads to concerned residents calling for the Local Government minister July Moyo to intervene and rescue concerned residents.
- IN DECEMBER 2019, MDC leader Chamisa promised people that President Mnangagwa will fall within the first five weeks of the year 2020...hmn!
- Britain condemns the arrest of the UK ambassador to Iran as a "flagrant violation of international law" while Iran said he was "an unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering"
- BIKITA DISTRICT ANTHRAX OUTBREAK in Masvingo affects 27 people diagnosed with the disease at different clinics so far.
- ACCIDENT: 5 killed, 12 injured in head on between a Baker’s Inn truck and a Toyota Granvia at the 123-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road yesterday.
Masvingo Department of Veterinary Services Provincial officer Dr Ernest Dzimwasha confirmed the outbreak of anthrax in Bikita .Sibusiso Ngwenya.
