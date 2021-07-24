Britons may be charged over £2,250 to stop unnecessary trips to 60 COVID-19 red list countries including Zimbabwe, Cuba and Indonesia.

Britons may be charged over £2,250 to stop unnecessary trips to 60 countries red list countries including Zimbabwe, Cuba and Indonesia.

Travellers currently pay £1,750 per person for the stay which includes two PCR Covid tests, transport from the airport to the hotel and all their meals.

About 60 countries have been placed under the red category at the moment including Zimbabwe, Cuba and Indonesia.

Around 30,000 holidaymakers have stayed in the Government-approved hotels in quarantine since the scheme begun, according to The Telegraph.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, has begged the public not to visit countries on the red list.

Why Klarna’s #WhyPayInterest campaign needs to be on your radar“I also want to point out that people should not be travelling to red list countries. The only people who should be coming back to government quarantine are British or Irish citizens, or people with permanent rights of residence.”

Speaking in the Commons, he said: “And there should be a limit to the number of people who are still abroad and wishing to return.

“I sometimes come across cases where people are still using the red list as if it is a case of ‘It’s ok, I can come back and hotel quarantine’. That should not be the case.” Guardian/ Evening Standard