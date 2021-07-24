CENTRES FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC) twenty four seven. Saving Lives, Protecting People

COVID-19 IN ZIMBABWE

LEVEL 4: Very High Level of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

Key Information for Travelers to Zimbabwe

Avoid travel to Zimbabwe. If you must travel to Zimbabwe, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.

Because of the current situation in Zimbabwe, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Zimbabwe, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.

Travel Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

If you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine or a vaccine authorized by emergency use by the World Health Organization:

You do NOT have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it.

You do NOT have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States.

Before travel:

Make sure you understand and follow all airline and destination requirements related to travel, testing, masking, or quarantine, which may differ from U.S. requirements. If you do not follow your destination’s requirements, you may be denied entry and may be required to return to the United States.

During travel:

Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas of a conveyance (like on open deck areas of a ferry or the uncovered top deck of a bus).

Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Zimbabwe, including mask wearing and social distancing.

Before you travel to the United States by air

All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 3 days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months before they board a flight to the United States.

After Travel

You should get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel

Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms.

Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements.

Do NOT travel if were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick, you test positive for COVID-19, or you are waiting for results of a COVID-19 test. Learn when it is safe for you to travel. Don’t travel with someone who is sick.

Travel Recommendations for Unvaccinated Travelers

If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, take the following steps:

Before travel:

Get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before your trip.

During travel:

Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas of a conveyance (like on open deck areas of a ferry or the uncovered top deck of a bus). CDC recommends that travelers who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear a mask and maintain physical distance when traveling.

Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who did not travel with you. It’s important to do this everywhere—both indoors and outdoors.

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

Before you travel to the United States by air

All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 3 days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months before they board a flight to the United States.

After you travel:

Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel.

Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.

If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.

If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms.

Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements.

Do NOT travel if were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick, you test positive for COVID-19, or you are waiting for results of a COVID-19 test. Learn when it is safe for you to travel. Don’t travel with someone who is sick.

Information for people who recently recovered from COVID-19

If you recovered from a documented COVID-19 infection within the last 3 months, follow all requirements and recommendations for fully vaccinated travelers except you do NOT need to get a test 3-5 days after travel unless you are symptomatic. People can continue to test positive for up to 3 months after diagnosis and not be infectious to others.

More Considerations

If traveling by air, check if your airline requires any health information, test results, or other documents. Check with your destination’s Office of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Health or the US Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Country Information page for details about entry requirements and restrictions for arriving travelers. Follow any entry requirements or restrictions at your destination which might include testing, quarantine, and providing contact information. If you do not follow your destination’s requirements, you may be denied entry and required to return to the United States. If you test positive on arrival, you might be required to isolate. You might be prevented from returning to the United States as scheduled.

If you get sick, you might need medical care. Plan ahead and learn more about Getting Health Care During Travel. You might not be permitted to return to the United States until you can end isolation. If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19 during travel, you might be quarantined and not be permitted to return to the United States until your quarantine is lifted.

Clinician Information

Clinicians should obtain a detailed travel history for patients with symptoms of COVID-19 infection. If you suspect that a traveler has COVID-19, see Information for Healthcare Professionals about Coronavirus (COVID-19) for information on evaluating, reporting, clinical care guidance

