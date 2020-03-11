‘Buhera MP Chinotimba (Zanu-PF) tells parliament ‘I’ve branded my mealie-meal as Buruwayo because My father is called Buruwayo’.

Chinotimba said this is not a deliberate misspelling of Bulawayo.

“My father is called Buruwayo, and I’ve branded the mealie-meal as Buruwayo. Bulawayo is spelt differently, so my company is called Buruwayo Milling Company, it is producing Buruwayo Roller Meal and I have brought to this House samples,” Chinotimba said.

Chinotimba told MPs that he had decided to assist his constituents “in giving them mealie-meal,” which is in short supply countrywide as millers hold out for better prices amid moves by the government to keep prices down.

