HIGHLANDERS legendary coach, Barry Daka has died at the age of 71 after a short illness.

Daka’s son, Mayfield said his father passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning at his Barbourfields home having been not well for a few days.

Highlanders paid tribute to their former player and coach on Twitter where they posted “We have learnt with shock and disbelief the passing on of veteran coach and club legend Barry Daka who passed on this morning. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the Daka family, and all football stakeholders who identify with this legend.”

The club said after taking over from Bobby Clarke as Highlanders coach, in 1986 Daka won the Independence Cup, Chibuku Trophy, Rothmans Shield and NetBrew Cup. With Daka in charge, in the same year, Bosso were the BAT Rose Bowl semi-finalists, and Africa Cup finalists.

Daka was still actively involved in coaching Bulawayo City where he was working with the club’s juniors. His role was that of technical advisor for all age group teams at Amakhosi and worked together with another legendary former Bosso junior coach Ali “Baba” Dube.

Bulawayo City chairmen, Jerry Sibanda said they were shocked since Daka was actually at their friendly matches against ZPC Hwange played on the Luveve Stadium outside field on Sunday.

“We are shocked, we were not expecting something like this, we just heard that he is not feeling well so we didn’t think much. He was actually at our friendly matches against ZPC Hwange,’’ said Sibanda.

He pleaded with football legends in Bulawayo to come together and give Daka a befitting send off. chronicle

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 304,000 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 304,000 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website24,951 people like this and 25,006 people follow thisManages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,855https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/