BULAWAYO CITY COUNCIL RULES OUT DRAWING UNDERGROUND WATER FROM Matsheumhlope aquifer underneath the central business district (CBD) citing technicalities as the process involves destroying some buildings.

Bulawayo city was built on top of an underground “river” known as the Matsheumhlope aquifer. The city is facing serious water shortages , the worst since independence on 18 April 1980 whenMugabe took over from Ian Smith British rule.

“It was not possible to get water from the city aquifer because of the buildings. Current drilling technology meant drilling would be vertical and the central business district might have to be relocated; however, basement water was not sufficient to supply significant quantities to the city.

“To get sufficient supply, there was need to drill quite a number of boreholes and it would occupy most of the CBD. The Matsheumhlope aquifer was likely to be contaminated.”

The city’s water supply dams are at less than 30% capacity with Upper Ncema, Lower Ncema and Umzingwane dams already decommissioned due to low water levels.

A preliminary study of the aquifer undertaken by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research shows groundwater potential of the aquifer from which an “annual yield of 3,5×106 m3 could be obtained.”

“The outcome of such an analysis provides for the adoption of a more scientifically-based management policy by the BCC which is charged with that responsibility,” the report read in part.

“A management policy for the Matsheumhlope well-field, with the primary objective of optimal utilisation of the groundwater resources without engendering undesirable environmental consequences and meeting other technical and non-technical constraints has been elusive to the BCC.” – newsday