Bulawayo man stole a bus parked in Thorngrove after an an accident four years earlier.

A MAN from Njube in Bulawayo has been arrested on charges of stealing a bus parked in Thorngrove after it was involved in an accident four years earlier.

The bus, which had Botswana registration, belonged to a Zimbabwean living in the neighbouring country.

Bongani Dube (41) was not asked to plead to theft charges when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela on Thursday and was remanded out of custody to February 7.

The complainant is Kaiser Dhliwayo Saungweme (68).

The bus was involved in a road accident along the Bulawayo-Gweru Highway sometime in 2015.

Saungweme took the bus to a garage in Thorngrove suburb for safe keeping as it was foreign registered.

It is alleged that between December 2015 and March 2019, Dube approached Jobert Maplanka who had custody of the bus and misrepresented to him that he bought the bus from Saungweme.

He also claimed he had already finalised sale transactions with Saungweme despite the fact the he (Saungweme) was in Botswana.

He went on to show Maplanka telephone calls made to Saungweme as a way of convincing him that the transaction had been finalised.

It is alleged that through the misrepresentation, Dube took the bus which was without a gearbox and stripped it of parts and components.

He also sold the shell to scrap metal dealers.

The total value of the stolen property was approximately US$31 400 and nothing was recovered.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Dube’s arrest.

Source – NewsDay

