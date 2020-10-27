- BULAWAYO WELCOMES TOURISTS WITH COMPLIMENTARY DIARRHOEA as a spike in diarrhoea cases grows due to the water crisis where most suburbs are receiving water for about 12 hours in a week.
- ZIMBABWE GOVERNMENT HAS APPLIED FOR THE WITHDRAWAL OF ITS BAIL CONSENT AGAINST PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA'S NIECE Henrietta Rushwaya in the matter in which she is alleged to have attempted to smuggle gold to Dubai through the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Monday.
- BULAWAYO WEEKLY COUNCIL LOG SHEET SHOWS 25 COVID-19 affected suburbs, with Entumbane and Nkulumane recording the highest number of deaths DISTRIBUTION of Covid-19 cases among the 25 most affected suburbs in Bulawayo shows that the virus is most prevalent in western suburbs but the city centre remains the hardest hit.
- DISGRACED SELF IMPROVEMENT GURU KEITH RANIERE , whose NXIVM followers included millionaires and Hollywood actors, was sentenced to 120 years on Tuesday for turning some adherents into sex slaves branded with his initials and sexually abusing a 15-year-old.
- CALLS FOR NATIONAL LOCKDOWN , GROW AS UK covid -19 deaths exceed 60,000
