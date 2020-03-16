CHAMISA ring-fences MPs, most of whom are his top allies to avoid destabilising the party as another MDC is formed







Chamisa has dissuaded his party councillors from challenging siting MPs to avoid destabilising the party, a move likely seen by observers as an act of ring-fencing his current legislators, most of whom are his top allies.

Addressing MDC councillors during the party’s smart city summit in Harare last Wednesday, Chamisa said councillors were the most visible on the ground, but warned them against using their proximity to the people to cause disorder in the party.

“Don’t harass our MPs by challenging them in primaries. Do not use your proximity to the people to cause destabilisation,” Chamisa said.

IN what could present the MDC with a fresh headache another opposition party, bearing the name MDC Original, has been registered by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

According to a letter that was written by Zec chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana, pictured, MDC Original is headquartered in Mutare and is now recognised as an official opposition party.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission acknowledges receipt of your party profile documents, the contents of which have been noted.

“Your organisation has been included on Zec’s stakeholders database and mailing list for notification when appropriate meetings that require your input arise,” read Silaigwana’s letter.

This is the second party bearing the name MDC to be registered after another outfit, MDC Zimbabwe, that is purportedly based in Gweru, was registered last year.

Silaigwana yesterday confirmed to the Daily News on Sunday the existence of the new party.

“We noted their existence. There is no registration requirement of a political party, we just accept a party that comes to us as long as they don’t have symbols that resemble another party, if a party has prohibited symbols we can refuse notification of its existence,” said Silaigwana.

Ironically, Zec last year refused to register another party calling itself Zanu-PF Original and thus its latest acceptance of the MDC Original has been met with scorn by the country’s biggest opposition party led by Nelson Chamisa.

In an interview with the Daily News on Sunday, MDC secretary general Chalton Hwende said Zec, the commission that administers electoral processes in Zimbabwe, has shown duplicity in the way it treats the opposition and Zanu-PF.

“As the MDC we see this as a continuous plot to destroy the party, we are not worried because the people know their party. This exposes Zec’s duplicity. They refused to recognise a party that was called Zanu-PF Original and now there are recognising a party bearing our name.

“We are going to court to protect our name because this Zanu-PF regime has run out of ideas and is now doing everything possible to cause confusion among the people. However, the people know their president, they will not be confused,” said Hwende.- dailynews

