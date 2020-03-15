CORONA VIRUS: THE IRISH GOVERNMENT HAS CALLED on pubs and bars to close from Sunday 15/03/20 until until 29 /03/20 due to the difficulty of implementing social distancing while pubs remain open in order to help tackle coronavirus.

Mass gatherings are banned in the Republic of Ireland, as the government confirmed 40 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the Republic of Ireland to 169.

Two people in the country have died after being infected. The government also asked people not to hold house parties, as doing so “would put other peoples’ health at risk”.

The three states bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe have all recorded their highest death tolls for a single day.

Italy saw 368 deaths bring its total to 1,809, Spain recorded 97 more deaths for a total of 288, and France reported 29 deaths, giving a total of 120.

The UK also saw a single-day record, with 14 new deaths and a total of 35.

Governments across Europe have responded by curbing the movements of citizens and tightening borders.

Germany is to impose controls on its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg as of Monday morning, while Portugal will clamp down on its frontier with Spain.

The Czech government has introduced stringent lockdown measures: people will be allowed to go to and from work and buy food or medicine, and make urgent family visits, but otherwise free movement will be severely limited from midnight (23:00 GMT) on Sunday until 24 March.

Austria is banning gatherings of more than five people from Monday, and the Republic of Ireland is asking pubs to shut until 29 March.

Schools will be closed across many European states.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has now declared Europe the “epicentre” of the pandemic which originated in China.

How far has the virus spread?In an indication of the extent of the crisis, Switzerland reported a leap in the number of infections by 800 to reach 2,200 in just 24 hours. The country has recorded 14 deaths.

Italy has borne the heaviest burden from the pandemic with 24,747 infections and 1,218 of its fatalities were recorded in one region, Lombardy, which is home to the business hub of Milan.

The government put the whole country in lockdown last Monday, restricting people’s movements and ordering the closure of all shops except food stores and pharmacies. Schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues had been closed earlier.

On Saturday, Spain, which now has 7,753 infections, and France, which has 5,400, took drastic temporary measures of their own.

The Spanish government banned people from leaving home except for buying essential supplies and medicines, or for work.

How are other parts of the world responding to the crisis?To date, an estimated 162,687 people have been infected worldwide, with just under half of them in China (81,003 cases). An estimated 6,065 people have died, 3,085 of them in China.

South Africa is closing its borders from Wednesday to foreign nationals from countries badly impacted by coronavirus.

With 61 infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country was now dealing with the internal transmission of the virus and declared a “national state of disaster”.

The US Federal Reserve has cut interest rates to near zero in a further bid protect the US economy from the worst consequences of the pandemic.

A US decision to screen Americans returning from Europe is causing chaos at airports.

The Trump administration has banned non-Americans travelling from 26 European countries, and the ban will be extended to include the UK and Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.

America has recorded 62 deaths related to coronavirus and 3,244 infections. BBC

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 305,094 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 305,094 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website24,981 people like this and 25,039 people follow thisManages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,861https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/