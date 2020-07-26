CHINA ARMED THE LIBERATION WAR AGAINST THE BRITISH, has looted diamonds , minerals and more from the free Zimbabwe and now the Chinese Ambassador Guo Shaochun in Zimbabwe has donated 18 laptops to the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services after a meeting with Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana.

Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa is a war veteran , trained by the Chinese in China and this is one reason why Zimbabwe is unstable because of the political differences between the Western powers and the East. Remember that ZAPU liberation fighters were armed and funded by Russia and thats why Nkomo was a liability for the West and they stood by in silence when over 20,000 unarmed Ndebeles were butchered by Zanu pf in the gukurahundi genocide.

Zimbabwe is only valuable to the West because of the minerals and the land but until we restore the Rule of Law, establish democracy, the West will maintain economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, block investment and funding from foreign investors and choke Zimbabwe , 20 years ongoing so far. Its not about the people, its all about politics and the West will not fund the government and country when their interests such as businesses, farms and other, are threatened with these murderous, free grab all by the Zimbabwe nation.

The Chinese Communist Party donated masks and testing kits to the ruling party ZANU PF on Wednesday over 50 years working together. Lest you forget, along with diamonds, gold, platinum and other minerals, Zimbabwe also has Uranium in Kanyemba district, a much needed radioactive, silvery metal and very important element which provides nuclear fuel used to generate electricity in nuclear power stations. Zimbabwe has no nuclear activity of any sort, but the East and the West , do, in power generation, submarines, space ships and weapons.

Politics is a dirty game and the people are just there to be used by politicians to further their own interests. Anyway the point is , history shows that Lobengula gave Zimbabwe away to Cecil john Rhodes in exchange for a bag of Sugar (khumalo-lick that!), now 18 cheap laptops which most people in the diaspora can afford to buy in bulk, are what Zimbabwe is going away for,..a SONG-Wake up Zimbabwe! Sibusiso Ngwenya

Sibusiso Ngwenya

I’m Black, but I Can’t breathe,..don’t shoot,..Black Lives Matter!

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 332,471 members now a third of a million. Thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person.

Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 332,471 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website

25,278 people like this and 25,348 people follow this

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 13,385