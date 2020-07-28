AFTER, THE RECENT ARRESTS OF journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume , the Zimbabwe Republic Police seeks to locate the following political and civic society activists, regards, anticipated protests on the 31st of July 2020.

Job Sikhala

Makomborero Haruziviishe

Obert Masaraure

Godfrey Kurauone

Godfrey Trenengamu

Promise Mkwananzi

Denford Ngadziore

Allan Moyo

Obey Sihtole

Jimmy Kunaka

Peter Mutasa

Robson Chere

Stephen Chuma

Sibusiso Ngwenya

