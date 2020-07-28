- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA, OWEN MUDHA NCUBE AND ISAAC MOYO RESOLVE TO shutdown Zimbabwe's Internet and WhatsApp services ahead of #31July2020. There's panic across the system after it became clear that ZanuPF & government players are supporting the demonstration!" according to former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government will be shutting down the internet on Friday to stop the organization of the much-hyped 321 July mass protests.
- ZANU PF NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON Patrick Chinamasa warns US Ambassador to Zim , Brian Nichols, against meddling in the country's affairs and threatened him with expulsion, accusing him of "coordinating violence" ahead of planned anti-government protests on July 31.
- 'STUPID!'-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed a historic agreement with the Commercial Farmers Union of Zimbabwe and the Southern African Commercial Farmers Alliance which mandates Zimbabwe to pay white commercial farmers US$3.5 billion and the money will be raised from Zimbabwe taxpayers.
- Perrance Shiri, gukurahundist, reportedly died alone in his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday while trying to drive himself to a private hospital nearby.
- NATIONAL BROADCASTER , ZIMBABWE BROADCASTING CORPORATION will be shutting down normal programming from Wednesday after a positive case of Coronavirus was detected at the state-owned entity.
Zimbabwe Republic Police seeks to locate the following political and civic society activists, regards, anticipated protests on the 31st of July 2020.
AFTER, THE RECENT ARRESTS OF journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume , the Zimbabwe Republic Police seeks to locate the following political and civic society activists, regards, anticipated protests on the 31st of July 2020.
Job Sikhala
Makomborero Haruziviishe
Obert Masaraure
Godfrey Kurauone
Godfrey Trenengamu
Promise Mkwananzi
Denford Ngadziore
Allan Moyo
Obey Sihtole
Jimmy Kunaka
Peter Mutasa
Robson Chere
Stephen Chuma
Sibusiso Ngwenya
I’m Black, but I Can’t breathe,..don’t shoot,..Black Lives Matter!
Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 333,434 members now a third of a million. Thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person.
Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.
INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘
Twitter-@sibungwen
or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:
1) Zimbabwe Global News 333,434 Members
2) Newzimbabwevision.com website
25,278 people like this and 25,348 people follow this
Manages Newzimbabwevision
Followed by 13,407