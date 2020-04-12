‘CHINESE RACIST MOTIVATED EVICTION OF AFRICANS , forces some to live under bridges, shops and restaurant owners turn Africans away from buying food from them’- EFF said. Professor Jonathan Moyo says the People’s Republic of China is a racist country that does not respect the human rights of individuals.

Moyo, who was commenting on the Julius Malema led party EFF’s statement on Chinese racist attitude against Africans said the Asian country has been practicing racism for a long time.

Said Moyo, “Statement from EFF on treatment of African nationals in China. April 12, 2020. The clear & present fact that the African Union and African leaders have ignored since time immemorial is that China is a racist country with no respect for individual & human rights!”

Meanwhile the Economic Freedom Fighters has issued a statement condemning the inhumane treatment the Chinese government is subjecting African Nationals to.

“According to the reports, Africans in Guangzhou city are targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantining and mass coronavirus testing on the basis of being African.

The racist motivated evictions on African Nationals in China has forced some to live under bridges, shops and restaurant owners turn Africans away from buying food from them,” EFF said.

The party called upon the African Union-led by South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure the well being of Africans in China.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the abuse and racist mistreatment of Africans living and working in China; particularly at a time when we should be supporting one another to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic. As the international community we must come together to fight the spread of COVID-19 instead of engaging in racist discrimination based on unfounded claims that Africans are spreading the virus.

“We call on the African Union (AU) and the Chairperson Of the AU Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure the safety and well-being of all Africans across the globe and the unconditional repatriation of all Africans from China.” – Byo24

