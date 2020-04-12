‘ZIMBABWE GVT warns British citizens leaving safe Zimbabwe risk contracting CoronaVirus at Heathrow and in their homes as

life expectancy has dropped catastrophically overnight in

Europe ‘ Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has warns United Kingdom citizens from leaving the country because they will die when they get home.

“British citizens leaving Zimbabwe risk contracting the deadly CoronaVirus at Heathrow & in their homes back in London. For the first time in history, Africa is a safe home compared to Europe where life expectancy has dropped catastrophically overnight.” Mutodi said.

According to BBC UK is likely to be among the European countries worst affected by coronavirus, one of the government’s senior scientific advisers has said.

The warning from Sir Jeremy Farrar comes as UK hospital deaths are set to pass 10,000 on Sunday.

In response, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said countries were on “different trajectories”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after being treated for coronavirus.

On the advice of his medical team, Mr Johnson will not immediately return to work and will continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers, a No 10 spokesman said.

He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a general ward on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK has risen past 10,600 hospital deaths with 737 more deaths over the last 24 hours

Ministers are continuing to urge people to stay at home over the Easter weekend to curb the spread of the virus, despite warm and sunny weather across parts of the UK.- Byo24

